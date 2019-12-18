comScore

Hell Hath No Fury Like Twitter Reacting to Congressman Saying Trump Impeachment Worse Than Crucifixion of Jesus

By Ken MeyerDec 18th, 2019, 3:13 pm

The Twitterverse experienced collective whiplash on Wednesday when Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) condemned the impeachment of Donald Trump by claiming Jesus Christ was treated more fairly than the president was.

Loudermilk used his much of time before the House of Representatives to denounce the impeachment process. Things took a dramatic turn, however, when the congressman launched into a tangent about how the son of God had more rights and due process in his trial before he was put to death than Trump did during the House impeachment process.

Since Loudermilk clearly decided to crank it up to 11, journalists and impeachment watchers took notice, and the reactions flooded in:

