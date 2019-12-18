The Twitterverse experienced collective whiplash on Wednesday when Congressman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) condemned the impeachment of Donald Trump by claiming Jesus Christ was treated more fairly than the president was.

Loudermilk used his much of time before the House of Representatives to denounce the impeachment process. Things took a dramatic turn, however, when the congressman launched into a tangent about how the son of God had more rights and due process in his trial before he was put to death than Trump did during the House impeachment process.

Since Loudermilk clearly decided to crank it up to 11, journalists and impeachment watchers took notice, and the reactions flooded in:

Wonder what Jesus would think about @realDonaldTrump separating children from their parents and locking them in cages? Wonder what Jesus would think of @realDonaldTrump repeatedly committing adultery. https://t.co/SXxHOZleV3 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) December 18, 2019

Shark jumping extraordinaire: Barry Loudermilk just said Pontius Pilate was more fair to Jesus than Dems have been to Trump. HOLY BLEEPING S***!!! @SamFeistCNN @brithume @jaynordlinger @davidfrum @DavidAFrench @jaketapper What is WRONG with these people?!?!?!?!? — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) December 18, 2019

This is of a piece with the POV on the right that believes Trump is sent from God to save Christians from the *godless left* https://t.co/BEIsa55XHZ — Jon Ward (@jonward11) December 18, 2019

Comparing the process to impeach Trump to the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is a new level https://t.co/zDIzc4qDgN — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) December 18, 2019

I see we’ve reached the blasphemy portion of the proceedings… — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 18, 2019

This mf just said Jesus had it easier than Trump. pic.twitter.com/8FkgnHMdWg — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) December 18, 2019

a president getting impeached is not comparable to our Lord being nailed on a cross to die for the sins of the world. thanks for coming to my ted talk — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 18, 2019

Ok Trump’s impeachment has just been compared to the trial of Jesus–yeah, that one. I’m going to have another gin & tonic now. A little less tonic this time. #impeachment #GOPCrazy — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) December 18, 2019

Now they’re actually comparing Trump to Jesus. The only things DT has in common with JC is that they both hung out with hookers & used ghost writers.#TrumpImpeachment #ImpeachmentDay — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 18, 2019

Barry Loudermilk says on the House floor Trump is being treated less fairly than Jesus when he was crucified. Insane. — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) December 18, 2019

“Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president.” – Rep Barry Loudermilk Live reaction from Jesus#ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/3LV62V209r — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) December 18, 2019

Barry Loudermilk comparing Trump to Jesus. “Pontius Pilot afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded to this President.” Honestly, Republicans are fucking crazy.pic.twitter.com/9mHgj4FM4d — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) December 18, 2019

Rep. Loudermilk is comparing Trump to JESUS. He thinks Jesus received a better trial than Trump. The @GOP is absofuckinglutly INSANE pic.twitter.com/IpR6DV5L4H — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 18, 2019

