WATCH: Horrifying Video Captures Deadly 50 to 60 Vehicle Pileup in Pennsylvania

Video emerged Monday showing a 50 to 60-vehicle pileup in eastern Pennsylvania that left three people dead and at least two-dozen others injured.

Snowy roads and poor visibility created a situation on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County in which drivers were unable to brake until it was too late.

Video captured by Mike Moye showed cars and trucks stopped on the busy highway. What occurred was a chain reaction of deadly crashes, which are being blamed on a snow squall.

Driver after driver approached the scene and were left with the option of either slamming the brakes or careening off the roadway.

A number of drivers who did not slow down for the conditions compounded the woes of those who had already collided with others. Vehicles that were stopped were then struck at high speeds by oncoming traffic.

WGAL reported the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. ET Monday. Three people were reported dead, while at least 24 others were hospitalized.

By the time emergency crews arrived at the scene, three tractor-trailers were burning. Other vehicles also caught on fire.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. Fires are currently hindering some of those efforts. The northbound lanes of the interstate remain closed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation asked drivers to be aware of snow squalls in a press release:

With fresh snow and strong wintry winds forecasted for this afternoon, PennDOT is reminding motorists in the north central region of Pennsylvania to slow down, pay attention and use caution on area roadways, especially during snow squalls or low-visibility conditions that may occur. Motorists always should be alert for sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver’s visibility. Additionally, falling temperatures, ponded water and blowing and drifting snow can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.

