Former President Donald Trump took aim at his one-time White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin on Monday. Farah Griffin has become a fierce critic of Trump since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and is now a regular guest host on The View and a CNN political commentator.

Trump sent out a statement on Monday under the subject line, “ICYMI: Alyssa Farah Praises President Donald J. Trump.”

Apparently unwilling to let Farah Griffin’s past loyalty and admiration for him be forgotten, Trump linked the statement to a video of Farah Griffin praising him. Trump also added the following comments in his statement:

Alyssa Farah, who was always considered a lightweight within the Trump Administration (and someone I hardly knew), went from heaping praise on “Trump” to going the opposite direction when the Radical Left started throwing around the “bucks.” She never had what it took, and never will!

Ironically, Trump’s statement implying Farah Griffin was swayed by the “Radical Left’s” “bucks” included a link at the end to “Donate to Save America” as the statement was sent out by Trump’s political action committee.

In the video, which was posted to Twitter by former Trump 2020 campaign official Joey Cortese, Farah Griffin can be heard recalling the first time she met President Trump.

Farah Griffin, whose father Joseph Farah founded far-right conspiracy website WorldNetDaily, recalls that Trump said to her, “Hi, smiley.”

She added, “I guarantee he does not remember that to this day, but I was smiling so wide because I was just so excited to see him.”

“But, now I have gotten to spend quite a bit of time with him. I remember this every day as I walk on the campus, to stop, say a quick prayer of thank you and gratitude that I get to be there and that I get to serve this particular president, um, he’s a remarkable man,” she says in the video.

“The more time you spend with him behind closed doors, the more you understand what makes him such a strong leader for our nation,” Farah Griffin concludes as the video clip ends.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com