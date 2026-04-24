Trump Aide Called GOP Candidates ‘Fat Jewish Zionist F*cks’ in Leaked Group Chat: Report

Paul Ingrassia, an aide to President Donald Trump, is under fresh scrutiny after a Friday report from the Daily Mail alleged he sent a string of inflammatory messages targeting fellow Republicans and Jewish politicians, calling them “fat Jewish Zionish f*cks.”

According to the outlet, Ingrassia — who previously served as a White House liaison to the Department of Homeland Security — appeared in a group chat with other Trump aides titled “Team DOJ/DHS/WH,” where frustrations over Wisconsin’s 2025 Supreme Court election quickly escalated.

One Justice Department employee wrote, “How the f*ck are we losing Wisconsin,” adding, “Republicans are so stupid and lazy.”

Ingrassia allegedly responded with an anti-Semitic remark aimed at Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), writing, “It’s because our candidates are fat Jewish Zionist f*cks,” while sharing what the report described as an altered image of Fine. The Daily Mail said the photo had been digitally manipulated “to make him appear significantly larger.”

Fine reacted to the report in a statement to the publication, saying, “I hope these text messages are fake. But if they are not, I know President Trump has a zero tolerance for anti-Semitism and will fire those involved immediately.”

Ingrassia’s attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, denied the allegations, telling the outlet, “These accusations against Mr. Ingrassia are false and fabricated. No such group chat called ‘Team DOJ/DHS/WH’ exists on his phone.”

The report adds to a pattern of past controversies surrounding Ingrassia. Last October, Politico detailed messages in which he allegedly said the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell” and wrote, “I do have a Nazi stream in me from time to time, I will admit it.”

Paltzik previously disputed those messages as well, suggesting they were fabricated or “satirical.”

Despite this prior backlash — which forced him to withdraw from consideration to lead the Office of Special Counsel — Ingrassia is currently serving as Acting General Counsel for the General Services Administration.

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