Trump Shares Doctored TIME Cover of ‘Low IQ’ Candace Owens: ‘Vile Person of the Year’

In a Friday evening post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump once again called political commentator and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens “an extremely low IQ individual,” sharing a doctored image depicting her on a fake “Vile Person of the Year” TIME cover.

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way,” wrote Trump. “Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”

The attached image was clearly meant to show Owens in an unflattering light, with raised exposure and a black-and-white filter. Along with the title “Vile Person of the Year,” other text on the cover reads, “Candace Owens lies, lies, lies,” “uses rich white men,” “0% fact check ratio on all credible fact checking sites,” and “protects sex offenders!”

On April 9, Trump posted on Truth Social:

I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!

Owens responded on X, writing, “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

As for her conspiracy theory on the first lady of France, Owens is currently being sued by the French president and first lady over her repeated claims that Brigitte Macron was secretly born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux.

On an April 10 podcast, after another Trump Truth Social in which he said Macron “is a far more beautiful woman than Candace,” Owens said, “You think that you can command people, men, straight men, to suddenly think that Brigitte is hot? Did you date Jean-Michel Trogneux? Are you gay? Why are you so obsessed?”

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