WATCH: House Pays Tribute to John Lewis with Emotional Moment of Silence

The House honored the late Civil Rights icon and Georgia Representative John Lewis with an emotional moment of silence on the House floor on Monday.

“The chair asks all those present in the chamber, as well as members and staff throughout the Capitol and all who loved John Lewis wherever you are, rise for a moment of silence in remembrance of the conscience of the Congress, the honorable John Lewis,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The moment of silence ended with a round of applause while several members of the House wiped away tears:

“The House has heard with profound sorrow…of the death of the honorable John Lewis,” Susan Cole, reading clerk of the United States House of Representatives, says in an emotional moment after the House observed a moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis. https://t.co/evFfopp2p6 pic.twitter.com/bOCFXX5Opt — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 20, 2020

Lewis, who was one of the original Freedom Riders and a 17-term Congressman, died on Friday at the age of 80 after a seven month battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

“The House has heard with profound sorrow of the death of the honorable John Lewis,” Susan Cole, reading clerk of the United States House of Representatives, said holding back tears before announcing the passing of a resolution that appointed a congressional delegation to attend his funeral.

