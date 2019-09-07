WATCH: Joe Biden Draws Laughs By Calling Trump ‘Donald Hump’ at Dem Convention

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden drew laughter from New Hampshire Democrats when he accidentally referred to President Donald Trump as “Donald Hump.”

Biden spoke at the New Hampshire Democratic Convention Saturday, and wound his speech up with a riff on Trump.

“I cannot and will not let this man be re-elected president of the United States of America,” Biden said, adding “Limit it to 4 years. I believe history will look back on this presidency as an aberrant moment in time.”

“But if Donald Hump,” Biden said, to laughter from the crowd.

“If Donald Trump is re-elected… Freudian slip,” Biden said, as the audience applauded.

“If Donald Trump is re-elected, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” Biden continued. “Donald Trump pose an existential threat To this, it’s not hypothetical hysterical, this nation.”

“He does pose a real threat. The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that’s made America America is at stake, and everyone knows who Donald Trump is. Now we have to show them who we are, who we are. And we choose hope over fear, we choose science over fiction, we choose unity over division, and yes, we choose truth over lies,” he said, nailing a line he flubbed a few weeks ago.

Watch above via the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

