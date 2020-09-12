Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden kept a promise when he handed out beers to firefighters in Shanksville, PA on the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Early Friday morning, the ex-VP told reporters he’d be taking the day off from campaigning on the “solemn day,” as he participated in memorial ceremonies in Manhattan and Shanksville. But he had no control over pool cameras and photographers, who captured warm moments between Biden and those affected by the tragedy.

After comforting an elderly woman at the New York memorial, Biden was filmed visiting Shanksville Volunteer Fire Co. Station 627, where one of the firefighters reminded him of a promise he’d made years earlier. From pool reporter Chris Cadelago:

The motorcade left the memorial park just after 1:30 p.m and drove a couple miles to a fire station, Shankesville Volunteer Fire Co. Station 627. The Bidens brought some sweets, including a cake that Jill Biden held. They visited a large wooden cross draped with an America flag, while dozens of firefighters and their families stood in front of the garage and watched. All but a few were wearing face coverings. Biden posed for some pictures, smiling w/ a group of young people. When a man tried to shake his hand, Biden offered back a fist bump. One man said he heard Biden was bringing beer, something he’d apparently promised at one point. The former vice president went back to his SUV and retrieved six packs of Bud Light and Iron City Beer. “I keep my promises!” Biden said.

Pool photographers also captured the moment.

Biden was also filmed when he made that promise in 2012, on the 11th anniversary of the attacks.

Watch the clip above.

