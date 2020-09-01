WATCH: Joe Biden Promises He Won’t Be a Madman on Twitter if Elected President

Former Vice President Joe Biden made what could be an important campaign pledge when he was asked whether he would be a prolific Twitter user if elected to the presidency.

Biden was interviewed by KDKA’s Jon Delano on Monday after delivering a speech in Pittsburgh, and Delano asked about President Donald Trump’s Twitter attacks.

“When President Trump went on another tweet attack on Biden, I asked Biden if he will tweet if elected president,” Delano said.

“I am not a tweeter,” Biden replied.

“I am going to speak to the American people directly. I’m not engaged in trying to foment hatred, and division. It’s about uniting the country,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Biden fought back against the false claim that he wants to defund police, again pointing out that it is Trump whose proposed budget would cut $500 million in funds to aid local law enforcement.

Biden also tried to assuage concerns over gun control, saying “I’m taking assault weapons off the street” rather than handguns or sporting rifles. “They’re weapons of war!”

Trump launched a series of Twitter attacks on Biden Monday, and has repeatedly seen Twitter take action against his tweets for violating their policies.

Watch the clip above via KDKA.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]