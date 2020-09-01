Joe Biden Expands Campaign to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ with Virtual Yard Signs

Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign expanded its reach to digital grounds with the release of campaign signs in the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons this week.

Biden supporters who play the Nintendo Switch game can now get four campaign signs, including “Biden-Harris,” “Team Joe,” “Joe” with a rainbow flag, and a sign consisting of three red, white, and blue aviators.

In a statement to the Verge, the Biden campaign’s Head of Digital Partnerships Christian Tom said, “Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands.”

“As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together,” he continued. “This is just the start of how we plan to engage players ahead of November as we’re already looking forward to rolling out more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms.”

New Horizons, the latest game in the popular Animal Crossing series, allows players to live out a life on an island inhabited by talking animals.

In May, former Pete Buttigieg adviser Lis Smith was mocked for suggesting that the Biden campaign could put a giant hologram of Biden in the popular video game Fortnite.

