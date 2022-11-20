WATCH: Kevin McCarthy, On Fox News, Vows to Keep Ilhan Omar and Adam Schiff Off of Committees

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is vowing to keep Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) off of committees — should he become Speaker in the House in January as many expect.

Appearing on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, anchor Maria Bartiromo inquired about the status of the three Democratic House members, and whether they will remain on committees come January.

“What are you going to do in terms of these Democrats that you have on such important committees?” Bartiromo asked. “You’ve talked in the past about removing Ilhan Omar. You’ve talked about removing Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell. Will you deliver?”

McCarthy renewed the pledge he made on the House floor earlier this year.

“Yes, I will,” McCarthy said. “I’ll keep that promise. And one thing I said from the very beginning, Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the public sector. Why would we ever give him a security clearance in the secrets to America? So I will not allow him to be on intel. You have Adam Schiff who had lied to the American public time and again. We will not allow him to be on the intel committee either. And you look at, Congresswoman Omar, her anti-Semitic comments that have gone forward, we’re not going to allow her to be on foreign affairs.”

Conversely, McCarthy has reportedly promised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that she will be reinstated to committees when the new Congress begins.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com