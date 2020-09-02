Attorney John Pierce, the lawyer for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse who is facing murder charges in Kenosha, posted a jailhouse phone call with the alleged killer in which he is asked to thank his “fans” and followers for their support.

Rittenhouse is currently awaiting trial in county jail for the alleged murders of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. His defense lawyer, Pierce, can be seen in the video clip posted to Twitter holding a phone — with Kyle Rittenhouse on the line from the jailhouse.

The clip begins with the person behind the camera stating: “Guys, what do you want to say to the foundation and all the people that have supported our effort to free Kyle?”

“We have Kyle Rittenhouse direct from county jail,” the cameraman continues, then tosses to the alleged murderer on speakerphone.

“I just wanna thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart for the underlining support,” Rittenhouse then says. “I just want to thank all of you for the mail I’ve been receiving. It’s been really helpful.”

“I just want to let you all know that I’m going to be out of here soon,” he continues. “I hope to see you guys soon.”

Pierce followed Rittenhouse’s remarks by touting his client’s claim of self-defense.

“This is 100% self-defense,” Pierce said. “If this is not self-defense for Kyle Rittenhouse under these circumstances, then no one can protect themselves, no one can protect their family, and no one can protect their country.”

Following publication of the video on Twitter Tuesday night, both the left and right quickly ripped Pierce for posting such a clip.

Ok, so “post your phone conversation with client on Twitter” is a new one on me — BigBagsOfSoupHat (@Popehat) September 2, 2020

I guess the only excuse I can think of for this guy doing this is there are currently sitting Senators lobbying to eliminate due prices for this kid. Other than that & the PR I can’t imagine why he would do this. https://t.co/me2ekLr6xi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

Holy shit. Young lawyers DO NOT DO THIS EVER. I’m literally speechless. This guy wants to be Avenatti 2.0. https://t.co/AeIfE8HdMv — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 2, 2020

Watch above, via Twitter.

