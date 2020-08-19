White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

She is likely to face questions from reporters about the Postal Service after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the agency would delay a number of policy changes until after the November election, and about President Donald Trump’s call Wednesday morning for his supporters to boycott Goodyear Tires after the company allegedly banning its employees from wearing Trump campaign attire.

The press secretary also figures to face questions about budget negotiations between the White House and Congress for the upcoming fiscal year.

Watch above via the White House.

