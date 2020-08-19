Trump Cancels Goodyear for Banning MAGA Hats: ‘Get Better Tires for Far Less!’

President Donald Trump is calling for a boycott of Goodyear Tires over the company’s ban on MAGA apparel.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS,” Trump wrote, in a Wednesday morning tweet. “Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”

On Tuesday, WIBW in Topeka, KS filed a report in which a Goodyear employee shared a slide from a company presentation which shows MAGA gear on a list of prohibited workplace clothing, along with apparel promoting Blue Lives Matter. The unnamed employee complained about the ban in light of Black Lives Matter attire being deemed acceptable, alleging the practice to be discriminatory.

In a statement to WIBW, a Goodyear spokesperson said, of the policy, “Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

As flagged by Matthew Gertz of the progressive watchdog group Media Matters, the president’s tweet came 10 minutes after Fox Business’ Varney & Co. aired a report about Goodyear.

UPDATE 12:10 p.m. ET — Goodyear has issued a statement, stating that the training slide was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate.

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020

