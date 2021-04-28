WATCH LIVE: Senator Tim Scott Delivers Response to Biden Address

Senator Tim Scott (R- SC) will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress.

In a message Tuesday Scott said, “Tomorrow represents a uniquely American tradition. While we disagree, there is unity in our diversity. I am ready to share the GOP message of hope and opportunity with the entire country!”

Early excerpts from his address include Scott’s praise for the Trump administration on vaccines. “Thanks to Operation Warp Speed and the Trump Administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines.”

“Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams,” Scott will say. “It will come from you — the American people.”

You can watch live above, via PBS.

