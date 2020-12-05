comScore

WATCH: Maskless Trump Fans Already Huddling Together in Line For Georgia Runoff Rally

By Tommy ChristopherDec 5th, 2020, 10:35 am

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at 7 pm on Saturday, but throngs of maskless supporters are already huddled together in line for the event — and many of them camped out overnight.

Trump will rally in Valdosta, Georgia to support the candidacies of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face serious challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in the Jan. 5 runoff election.

And even as deaths from coronavirus set new records in the U.S., videos posted to social media show maskless Trump fans are already congregating outside the rally site.

In fact, independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager posted video of Trump supporters camping out just after midnight Friday night for the event.

And on Saturday morning, he posted video of the vendors setting up for the event, as well as the growing, maskless line. He reported that the temperature this morning was a chilly 38 degrees.

Another video from a supporter offers a close-up view of the congregants, most of whom are maskless and well within 6 feet of each other.

The confirmed death toll from COVID-19 is approaching 300,000, with daily deaths routinely exceeding 2,500.

