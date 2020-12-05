MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Trump Must Be Prosecuted or You’re Declaring ‘A President is King’

MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that failure to prosecute President Donald Trump after he leaves office would send the message that “a president is a king.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Kirschner about the possibility that Trump would not be prosecuted once he leaves office.

“As a former federal prosecutor, If Donald Trump is not prosecuted what message does that send?” Obeidallah asked.

“We’re slouching to the end of our Republic,” Kirschner said, and added “If we say we couldn’t prosecute when he was in office because the [DOJ’s] Office of Legal Counsel has this horrific opinion that you can’t prosecute a sitting criminal President, and we are not going to prosecute him for all those crimes once he leaves office, really?! Then a President is King while in office, and after he leaves office, and what you are doing is you are encouraging every single politician to be corrupt because they are going to get away with it.”

Kirschner added that “If you want more criminality, decline to hold the criminals accountable. If you say. ‘We aren’t going after bank robbers,’ then everyone is going to be out there robbing banks.”

President-elect Joe Biden has consistently said he will not interfere with the operation of his Justice Department, including decisions on whom to prosecute or not prosecute.

