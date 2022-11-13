WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Gleefully Roasts Trump When Stephanopoulos Asks If His 2024 Run ‘Is Good News For Democrats’

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos got an earful when he asked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi if former President Donald Trump’s impending campaign announcement is “good news for Democrats?”

On Sunday’s edition of ABC’s This Week, the host asked about Trump’s repeatedly announced announcement that he will be announcing a run for president this Tuesday.

Speaker Pelosi began by saying “I don’t go into any discussion of his plans,” before launching into an evisceration of Trump and his party:

STEPHANOPOULOS: In the face of all this news, we see that Donald Trump is planning to announce for president again on Tuesday. Is that good news for Democrats? PELOSI: I don’t go into any discussion of his plans. I mean, I think it’s bad news for the country, let’s put it that way, because this is a person who has undermined the integrity of our elections, has not honored his oath of office, who has encouraged people, strange kind of people to run for office, who do not share the values of our democracy. They’ve said it very clearly in their statements. So he’s not been a force for good. So, I don’t think his candidacy is a force for good for our country. But that’s up to the Republicans decide — to decide who they will vote — choose. Understand this, we have very vast differences. Republicans do not support science, so they disregard what we’re saying about climate. They don’t support governance, so they don’t want to honor what science tells us in terms of the planet, in terms of – of health care and the rest. So, we have some very big differences. There’s — the main event of it all is the presidential. As important as our races are, if we were in Las Vegas, we’re the lounge act, they’re — the presidential is the main event and this will be a very important election, very (INAUDIBLE) of the direction our country will go in.

