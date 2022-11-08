Maggie Haberman Smacks Media For Hyping Trump Announcing 2024 Announcement — During CNN Segment on Said Announcement

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman ripped the media for being tricked into covering former President Donald Trump’s announcements teasing coming announcements of his 2024 presidential run — during a CNN segment on one of those teases.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. Florida,” Trump said at a rally in Ohio Monday night after several days of media outlets reporting out Trumpworld leaks teasing an announcement

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Don Lemon and co-anchors Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow went over a raft of Trump news, leading off with that announcement of an announcement — made during Trump’s now-ubiquitous music-scored rally closing:

KAITLAN COLLINS: So Don likes the music.

DON LEMON: The music was very, very odd. Haven’t you seen this movie before? Where I’m going to do this? Because he likes to build up the drama. Build it. This is we’ve seen this before. I mean, what does it matter if he makes the announcement today, tomorrow or whatever? I feel like we’re going to see this. Hey, I’m going to do something for a long time before something actually happens.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: It’s sort of incredible how good he is at getting everybody to follow along with him when he does this game of I’m thinking of doing it. And to be clear, Don, it’s hard to know sometimes whether it’s a game or whether he really is just working this out in his head and testing it with 800 different advisers, which is what he was doing. So by yesterday morning, it was something of a fire drill and in the afternoon it had been walked back and it wasn’t happening. And then suddenly it was he was announcing that he, an announcement, which is what he did. We all know what he’s talking about. We all know what’s coming. I’m personally of the view that it’s more interesting when he actually does something because we will cover it. He is a former president. He is a front-runner in the polls. There’s legitimate reasons to cover it. I just don’t know that this needs to be that much of a focus.

DON LEMON: Just to drill down a little bit, just why you’re doing this, he says it and we fall for it. We’ve done that before.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: And we’re doing it again.

DON LEMON: With, oh, the Trump rallies about to start soon. The former the president is about to do something and then it becomes nothing. I think to your point, you know, when it happens, then we cover it instead of, you know.

MAGGIE HABERMAN: I think that he is extremely smart in terms of media coverage and what the media will chase and what we will go after and what headlines will be. And we know that one of the things that Donald Trump loves more than anything is, you know, with the possible exception of money, is attention. And so, you know, he has not had that much attention. He has had a real hard time looking at other candidates getting attention. He has had a hard time watching these midterm candidates. And he knows there are a bunch of people who are thinking of running themselves. The date that he put out there, November 15th, is when Mike Pence, his book is coming out. I don’t think that’s a coincidence.