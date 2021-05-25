Florida Governor Ron DeSantis brought the long-dead Ayatollah Khomeini back to life in a fundraising appeal that has since been deleted — and only mostly corrected.

On Monday, DeSantis posted a fundraising appeal that featured a clip from the press event he held for the signing of a law that fines social media companies $250,000 per day if they censor or suspend the accounts of political candidates, unless that company operates a theme park or rhymes with Shizz-Knee.

In the clip and the tweet DeSantis posted, he complained about former President Donald Trump’s banishment from most social media platforms, and compared it to the free reign he says the “Ayatollah Khomeini” gets from those same companies.

“Big Tech deplatformed the President of the United States but let Ayatollah Khomeini talk about killing jews. This is wrong–that’s why we are protecting Floridians and fighting back against censorship,” DeSantis wrote, with a link to a donation page.

The post remained live long enough to rack up thousands of reactions, and for Twitter users to helpfully and constructively remind DeSantis that Khomeini died back when social media consisted of those 1-900 numbers that your parents can explain to you if you really care:

Fact check: he died in 1989. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 25, 2021

You’re almost impossibly stupid — Bill (@Bill_TPA) May 24, 2021

Eventually, DeSantis issued a new tweet that corrected the name of the current Iranian leader in the body of the tweet and the video subtitles, but he kept the lowercase reference to “jews” — and the video still shows him saying “Khomeini.”

Big Tech deplatformed the President of the United States but let Ayatollah Khamenei talk about killing jews. This is wrong––that’s why we are protecting Floridians and fighting back against censorship. Help us continue the fight: https://t.co/SEVP1elldd pic.twitter.com/E3n5Q1KI1f — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 25, 2021

