Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill on Monday cracking down on Big Tech companies, yet a certain kind of business has an exemption from the legislation.

While the bill, titled “SB 7072: Social Media Platforms,” would fine companies $250,000 per day if they censor or suspend the accounts of political candidates, Disney was granted an exemption because it “operates a theme park or entertainment complex.”

“The term does not include any information service, system, Internet search engine, or access software provider operated by a company that owns and operates a theme park or entertainment complex as defined in s. 509.013,” states the bill, which DeSantis signed on Monday.

“Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content,” DeSantis wrote in a tweet announcing the bill signing, which streamed on Facebook Live.

“We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill.”

Today, Floridians are being guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley power grab on speech, thought, and content. We the people are standing up to tech totalitarianism with the signing of Florida’s Big Tech Bill. https://t.co/cDewFJiEPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 24, 2021

Prior to the pandemic, the Disney World park, which brings Florida a significant tax revenue , was one of Orlando’s most visited destinations and, according to a 2011 study, was responsible for more than one of every 50 jobs in the state.

The governor likely did not want any more trouble for Disney theme parks, which, according to Orlando Business Journal, lost $3.28 billion since they were closed down amid the pandemic — ultimately hurting Florida’s tourism industry

The legislation was proposed after DeSantis accused social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, of censoring conservative speech. Yet Florida Republicans have insisted that the bill is not tied to Donald Trump’s permanent suspension from Twitter, stressing that it is meant to protect free speech rights.

While DeSantis claims the bill is meant to curb Big Tech’s control on speech, state Democrats, including Tina Polsky, state senator for Boca Raton, slammed the legislation as “big government move” and questioned the state’s right to involve itself with private businesses.

