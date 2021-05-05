Twitter CFO Ned Segal said that former President Donald Trump will remain suspended from the platform regardless of what Facebook announces, and took a shot at the rival social media giant’s use of an oversight board to make the decision.

On Tuesday’s edition of Yahoo! Finance Live, anchor Julie Hyman asked Segal about Facebook’s impending announcement on its oversight board’s decision whether or not to reinstate Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

“Of course one of the one of the favorite artists, so to speak, on the part of some Twitter users was President Trump, who is no longer on the platform, at least not right now,” Hyman said.

Trump was banned indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 7 following the deadly Capitol insurrection and permanently suspended from Twitter.

“We’re expecting to hear from the Facebook committee tomorrow morning about whether he’s going to be allowed to go back on that platform,” Hyman said, and asked, “How are you guys thinking about him on Twitter?”

“Well, there has been no changes to anything we have shared in the past around the former president’s account,” Segal said, speaking from an office that featured a sculpture of a hashtag and a plant with a suspiciously familiar hairdo. There was also a giant painting of a coned-off school bus that I have questions about. Is this a quarantine-type scenario?

“When you step back and think about our policies, we want to work hard to be consistent, to be transparent so people know exactly what to expect from us. We don’t have an oversight board like that. Our team is accountable for the decisions that we make,” Segal continued, and reiterated that “There is no changes to anything we have talked about in the past.”

The independent Facebook Oversight Board announced Tuesday that it has reached a decision on the fate of Trump’s accounts, and that it would announce that decision on Wednesday morning. Trump, for his part, launched what some news outlets called a new “platform” and others derided as a mere “blog” — but in any case, a digital space from which it would be difficult to ban him.

Watch above via Yahoo! Finance.

