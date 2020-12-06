Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff ripped into Senator David Perdue (R-GA) on Sunday night following Perdue refusing to partake in the duo’s first of two debates.

Perdue, while not present at the event, was introduced to viewers as a literal empty podium.

“My message for the people of our state, at this moment of crisis, is that your senator feels entitled to your vote,” Ossoff stated during the debate, in which he was the only candidate present.

Incredible: David Perdue refused to debate Jon Ossoff, so he’s being represented by an empty podium. pic.twitter.com/J6WLst5mcB — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 6, 2020

“Your senator feels entitled to your vote,” says @ossoff, opposite empty podium where Sen. Perdue would have been pic.twitter.com/MYz9hcy4V2 — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) December 6, 2020

Debate night in Georgia: @ossoff faces an empty podium for the @atlpressclub #GASEN debate after @SenDavidPerdue declined to participate. His voluntary absence has been most notable in the second round, during which the candidates were supposed to ask each other questions #gapol pic.twitter.com/fUoX2hikQL — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) December 6, 2020

At tonight’s #GASEN debate, Sen. David Perdue is being represented by an empty podium after not accepting the Atlanta Press Club’s invitation to debate his opponent, Jon Ossoff pic.twitter.com/VaJhZfrdCo — Caroline Kenny (@carolinerkenny) December 6, 2020

Watch above, via Reuters.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]