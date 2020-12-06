comScore

WATCH: Sen. David Perdue Introduced as ‘An Empty Podium’ After Refusing to Debate Democratic Challenger Jon Ossoff

By Zachary PetrizzoDec 6th, 2020, 7:07 pm

Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff ripped into Senator David Perdue (R-GA) on Sunday night following Perdue refusing to partake in the duo’s first of two debates.

Perdue, while not present at the event, was introduced to viewers as a literal empty podium.

“My message for the people of our state, at this moment of crisis, is that your senator feels entitled to your vote,” Ossoff stated during the debate, in which he was the only candidate present.

Watch above, via Reuters.

