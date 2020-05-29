A spaceship prototype that planned to launch 150 meters in the air exploded during static fire testing in Boca Chica, Texas on Friday.

According to Ars Technica editor Eric Berger, the Starship SN4 prototype was in its fifth static fire test when there was an uncontrolled leak. In the end, the spaceship exploded into pieces and there was substantial damage to the launch stand.

The failed test comes days after SpaceX was unable to launch an aircraft due to weather conditions for NASA. The two are separate launches, with Saturday’s launch featuring astronauts.

SpaceX has lost three other versions of the starship due to pressurized tests that caused it to burst.

Watch above, via Spaceflight Now.

