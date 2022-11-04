WATCH: Tiffany Cross Blasted Ron DeSantis, Called Florida ‘Dick of the Country’ Hours Before MSNBC Ouster

Cross Connection host Tiffany Cross ripped Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and called Florida the “dick of the country” that should be “castrated” on Comedy Central hours before her ouster from MSNBC.

On the latest edition of Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week, Cross used her turn during the “One’s Gotta Go” segment to push for the release of Florida into the castration bin, ripping into the governor and comparing his state to a set of genitalia that could use a trim:

TIFFANY CROSS: I say Florida literally looks like the dick of the country. So let’s get rid of Florida. Ron… CHARLAMAGNE THE GOD: You’re saying castrate the dick of the country? TIFFANY CROSS: Seriously, let’s castrate Florida. Here’s the problem, Ron DeStupid, Ron DeSantis, whatever you want to call Florida Man, he is so problematic. The people there passed Amendment Four, which gave returning citizens, those formerly incarcerated, the right to vote. He instituted a poll tax. He has done everything he can to keep Black and brown people from the ballot. He trafficks in stupidity and ignorance and I just think they are a problem for the rest of the country. Let’s get them out.

Hours later, news broke that MSNBC was severing ties with Cross, and a source familiar cited the comments as an example of the sort of commentary that led to the move.

The reporting thus far does not indicate that ratings were a factor. An internal MSNBC ratings memo obtained by Mediaite earlier this year said that “The Cross Connection is the highest-rated weekend show on MSNBC,” and that the show’s audience “skews 55% female and 35% African American.”

The memo also said that the show “averages the 2nd most African-American viewers of any weekend cable news show (second only to MSNBC’s Politics Nation with Al Sharpton). The Cross Connection reaches 4.6 million viewers per month, on average, including 2.6 million women.”

Watch above via Comedy Central’s Hell Of A Week.

