WATCH: Trump Blurts Out False Claim That Biden Uses a Teleprompter to Answer Reporters’ Questions

Former President Donald Trump blurted out the false claim that current President Joe Biden uses a Teleprompter to answer questions from reporters.

During an interview on Fox Business Network, host Stuart Varney tried to make a broader insinuation about the president, telling Trump that when Biden “speaks from the teleprompter, someone is writing his scripts,” presumably referring to Biden’s prepared remarks.

He then asked “Who do you think is calling the shots here?”

“Well, he does something that I’ve never seen before. He calls on somebody to ask a question. Then he reads answer from the teleprompter,” Trump said, launching into a rambling and scattershot rant in which he claimed to have a “very strong opinion as to who” is “calling the shots” for Biden, adding “but I’d rather not say at this moment,” and further adding “But they are calling the shots.”

Trump went on to say that “it’s a very funny thing, and there’s nothing funny about it, unfortunately, but it’s something that is rather incredible. They do horrible things, vicious things. They cheat, they steal, they lie, but they can’t do a simple withdrawal from a country that we should have never gotten into in the first place. They can’t do a simple withdrawal. We should have hit that country years ago and hit them really hard, and then let it rot. But we should have never done what we did. That was a bad, bad decision. But somebody is calling shots or a group of people calling shots. I have my own very strong opinions on it. We’ll talk about it later.”

No amount of cajoling from Varney could convince Trump to relinquish the identity of the shot-callers, but he did go on to restate his false claim that President Biden reads answers to reporters off of a teleprompter. Teleprompter myths are a popular subset of political misinformation.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

