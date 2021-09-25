WATCH: Trump RIPS Biden Vaccine Mandate, Absurdly Claims ‘Everybody Wanted’ Vaccine When He Was in Office

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden over the Covid vaccine mandate, and absurdly claimed that “everybody wanted” the vaccine until Biden took office — when vaccine hesitancy was actually higher under Trump.

In an interview Friday on The Water Cooler, Real America’s Voice host David Brody asked Trump about Biden’s vaccine/testing mandate for employers with 100 or more employees.

“There’s these vaccine mandates. I’m not talking about the vaccine, but the mandates, have they been discriminatory against the unvaccinated in this country?” Brody asked Trump.

Trump denounced the vaccine mandate, and claimed that “everybody wanted” the vaccine when he was president:

Well, what’s happening is, it’s a tremendous, you know, it’s very interesting, David, because when I was president, we had no, people were not fighting the vaccine. Incredible. Everybody wanted it. Everybody wanted it. There was nobody saying we don’t want it. And it’s really, this has happened since I left. I think people just don’t trust the Biden administration or Biden, because since I left, now you have the mandate fight. And that’s a big fight, by the way. You have to allow people their freedoms, but people don’t want, I took the vaccine. I think you might have taken the vaccine. A lot of people took the vaccine. And it’s it’s been very effective. But you have to allow people their freedom. But we didn’t have this debate. There was no talk of mandates and all of the things that are happening right now. When I was there, people wanted the vaccine. And yes, it’s become a very big issue. It’s become a very, very big, nasty and thorny issue. There’s no question about it.

Polls tell a drastically different story, however. Biden’s mandate is extremely popular, and was rolled out after many months of resistance to the shot that overwhelmingly came from Republicans — who do not support the mandate. And in the most recent YouGov poll, 28 percent of Republicans and 29 percent of Trump voters said they will never get the vaccine.

But cutting against Trump’s claim is the fact that prior to Biden’s election — before the vaccines were approved — YouGov asked “If and when a coronavirus vaccine becomes available, will you get vaccinated?”

An even greater 42 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of those who intended to vote for Trump told the pollster “no” — meaning that a huge chunk of those voters, for whatever reason, have changed their mind since Biden’s election.

The same is less surprisingly true of Democrats, 35 percent of whom said they would not get vaccinated in that pre-election poll versus just 6 percent who say the same now.

