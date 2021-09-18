Whopping 57 Percent Support Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate — But Only 31 Percent of Republicans Do

A whopping 57 percent of Americans say they support President Joe Biden’s recently- enacted Covid vaccine mandate, but only 31 percent of Republicans agree.

On September 9, President Biden unveiled a raft of new measures to fight the Delta surge that’s worsening the coronavirus pandemic, including an OSHA mandate that employers of 100 workers or more require their employees be vaccinated or receive weekly testing for the virus.

“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said in his speech, addressing unvaccinated Americans. “So, please, do the right thing. But just don’t take from me. Listen to the voices of unvaccinated Americans who are lying in hospital beds taking their final breath saying, ‘If only I had gotten vaccinated, if only.’ It’s a tragedy. Please don’t let it become yours.”

The announcement caused angry spasms among Biden critics and hand-wringing from some journalists, but according to a new Morning Consult poll, a large majority of the public agrees.

Respondents to the poll were asked the following question: “As you may know, President Biden recently released a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccinations. Based on what you know, do you support or oppose the following measures?”

Among all respondents, a net 57 percent said they support the measure, including 40 percent who “strongly support” it, versus on;y 36 percent who said they oppose it — a 21-point gap.

But among Republicans, only 31 percent said they support the mandate, with only 19 percent “strongly” supporting — while 63 percent oppose.

