WATCH: Trump’s Own White House Spox Says He Should Never Hold Office Again After Jan. 6 Report

Former Trump White House spokesperson Sarah Matthews told CNN anchor Don Lemon that she agrees ex-President Donald Trump “shouldn’t hold office ever again.”

Thursday night’s release of the January 6 Committee’s final report caps their exhaustive investigation, but is just the beginning of a waiting game as the Department of Justice weighs whether and what to charge based on their ongoing probe.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Matthews told Lemon and co-anchor Sara Sidner that she hopes the DoJ will use the final report as a roadmap, and that she agrees he should never hold office again:

DON LEMON: This is an extensive report, no doubt. The committee places the blame right at the feet of the former President Trump for this insurrection, and they conclude that he should be barred from office. Do you believe that this report is a next step in accountability for the former president? And do you agree that he should be barred from office?

SARAH MATTHEWS: I do agree with that assessment. I think that the report shows that this was a very orchestrated effort by Trump and his coconspirators to try to overturn the election, and that on January 6 it played out exactly how Donald Trump wanted it to. He sat by and watched as the riot unfolded and never once picked up the phone to try to call for help, even when his own VP was under attack. And so I do think that he shouldn’t hold office ever again. And I hope that this report, now that DOJ will have all of the evidence that the committee has collected, will go forth and hopefully do something with it.

DON LEMON: So, Sara, I’m sure you’re surprised, not surprised that you’re in here, right. So there is one part in your interview with the committee where you talk about your realization that Trump was saying on January 6 that it was indefensible. What do you say to people, some of your former colleagues or members of the GOP, who still don’t see what he did was wrong?

SARAH MATTHEWS: It is disappointing to see that some of my former colleagues don’t have the same opinions on January 6 that I did. I mean, on January 6, I knew that Trump’s behavior was indefensible, and at that time, I didn’t even have a full scope of the whole picture. And so now seeing everything that the committee has uncovered and truly seeing just how much Trump didn’t care and didn’t, it wasn’t even that he didn’t want to act, or it was that he didn’t even want to act. He didn’t care about the riot unfolding. And it was indefensible, his behavior that day. And I think even more so his behavior since then, he’s never felt any remorse for his role in January 6. And he continues to push his lies that the election was stolen.