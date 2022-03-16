WATCH: Walmart Distribution Center Engulfed by MASSIVE Fire as Smoke Registers on Weather Radar
A Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis, Indiana, is burning to the ground, and the smoke is so thick it has been seen on local weather radar.
Images of the facility, which located near Plainfield, first began to spread on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Facilities around Walmart being evacuated for precaution.
There were 1,000 people inside at the time. Walmart believes all employees accounted for.
Being transported by Plainfield school buses to a reunification site.
No injuries at this time pic.twitter.com/CQgiFNz49Z
— Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) March 16, 2022
New info:
All Walmart employees taken to “Walmart 2” which is an identical building on the west side of this one. They are being interviewed then will be taken to the reunification site. pic.twitter.com/1SXvQRREl2
— Courtney Crown (@CrownJournalist) March 16, 2022
Plainfield Walmart distribution Center in flames 🤦🏼♂️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tvkrq3Uvvd
— chris (@Chris04102015) March 16, 2022
#Walmart fire in Plainfield pic.twitter.com/u8TUSx0S5u
— Hammer and Nigel (@hammerandnigel) March 16, 2022
🚨 HAPPENING NOW 🚨
A massive fire 🔥 has erupted at a Walmart distribution center in Indianapolis.
Smoke and fire seen on radar, and explosions are now being reported.
👇🏻🔥👇🏻🔥👇🏻pic.twitter.com/USiyhFezXJ
— 🌹🍀 DebraLee 🍀🌹 (@DebraLee_1234) March 16, 2022
WALMART FIRE: check out this view from an incoming flight of the Walmart distribution fire outside of Indianapolis! 📷: Victoria Dodge #breaking @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/qkhxh11KtR
— Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) March 16, 2022
Fire at walmart distribution center in plainfield Indiana. This is 30 miles away @lookner pic.twitter.com/Lwkzry0HJb
— neckbone (@neckbone762x39) March 16, 2022
Incredible video of the fire at the Walmart distribution center outside of Indianapolis. IND is saying they don’t currently have any issues due to the smoke. @foxweather
📹: Lorna Baldwin pic.twitter.com/aDRVTEfhYf
— Heather Brinkmann (@WeatherHx) March 16, 2022
The Twitter account for the town of Plainfield asked people to avoid the area.
“Plainfield Fire Territory is currently responding to a large warehouse fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Allpoints Parkway,” the account tweeted. “Please avoid the area at this time.”
Plainfield Fire Territory is currently responding to a large warehouse fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Allpoints Parkway.
Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/dksWok5DmI
— Town of Plainfield (@TownPlainfield) March 16, 2022
WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey reported smoke from the blaze was caught by local radar.
Fire at Walmart distribution center in Avon showing up on radar @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/HrgDdZLnVL
— Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) March 16, 2022
Nexstar’s Matt Christy reported:
Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse located at 9590 AllPoints Parkway between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport. Neighboring facilities near the warehouse are being evacuated, officials said, as a precaution.
According to Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson, the fire started inside the warehouse on the third floor a little before noon on Wednesday. Fire crews were training in the area and were able to respond within minutes, he said. Inside the warehouse, however, firefighters found a raging fire and smoke so thick they had zero visibility.
Walmart said in a statement:
We’re thankful to local emergency crews for their quick response and for helping us account for the safety of our associates and those at the facility. We’ll continue working with police and fire personnel and are referring all questions to them.
It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or deaths.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com