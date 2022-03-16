WATCH: Walmart Distribution Center Engulfed by MASSIVE Fire as Smoke Registers on Weather Radar

A Walmart distribution center near Indianapolis, Indiana, is burning to the ground, and the smoke is so thick it has been seen on local weather radar.

Images of the facility, which located near Plainfield, first began to spread on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The Twitter account for the town of Plainfield asked people to avoid the area.

“Plainfield Fire Territory is currently responding to a large warehouse fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Allpoints Parkway,” the account tweeted. “Please avoid the area at this time.”

Plainfield Fire Territory is currently responding to a large warehouse fire at the Walmart Distribution Center on Allpoints Parkway. Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/dksWok5DmI — Town of Plainfield (@TownPlainfield) March 16, 2022

WISH meteorologist Marcus Bailey reported smoke from the blaze was caught by local radar.

Fire at Walmart distribution center in Avon showing up on radar ⁦@WISH_TV⁩ pic.twitter.com/HrgDdZLnVL — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) March 16, 2022

Nexstar’s Matt Christy reported:

Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse located at 9590 AllPoints Parkway between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport. Neighboring facilities near the warehouse are being evacuated, officials said, as a precaution. According to Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson, the fire started inside the warehouse on the third floor a little before noon on Wednesday. Fire crews were training in the area and were able to respond within minutes, he said. Inside the warehouse, however, firefighters found a raging fire and smoke so thick they had zero visibility.

Walmart said in a statement:

We’re thankful to local emergency crews for their quick response and for helping us account for the safety of our associates and those at the facility. We’ll continue working with police and fire personnel and are referring all questions to them.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or deaths.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com