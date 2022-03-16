Excellent Report, Terrible Tweet, Aid and Outrage | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Norah O’Donnell

Patriot missile systems have been installed along Poland’s border with Ukraine, and a U.S. Army Major General says they’re “ready to defend” against threats to NATO countries.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell reported from eastern Poland on Tuesday and gave an exclusive tour of the missile batteries, which have been in place since last week.

Most of the fighting which has occurred since Russia invaded has taken place in central and eastern Ukraine. There are fears cities such as Lviv in the west will be next for major combat. Already, shelling has hit targets near the city and has been increasing.

O’Donnell spoke to the man in charge of the NATO batteries in Poland, but he was not named and CBS blurred out his face for obvious security reasons.

“All of these missiles are designed to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, designed to defeat cruise-type missiles, as well as aircraft,” the battery commander told O’Donnell. “Regardless of intentional or accidental, the system actually does not have the means of discriminating against those, it identifies threats and we have the ability of defeating those threats.”

Patriot systems have also been deployed in Germany and the Netherlands, the report added.

O’Donnell interviewed the man in charge of Europe’s air defenses, U.S. Army Major Gen. Gregory Brady.

“We always are maintaining a high level of readiness,” Brady told O’Donnell. “They are here ready to defend against any type of aerial threats that could threaten NATO territory.”

It was a detailed, exclusive report. On the ground reporting in Ukraine from the world’s press has been extensive and courageous and even tragic. O’Donnell’s expert look at the potential next phase is one more example of fascinating and excellent coverage.