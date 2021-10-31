White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive for Covid: ‘Grateful I Am Vaccinated and For the Amazing Biden Team’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid-19, confirming the news in a statement she released on Sunday.

Psaki sent her statement to reporters, then posted it on her Twitter account, writing that she was “grateful I am vaccinated and for the amazing Biden team.”

Sharing full statement and grateful I am vaccinated and for the amazing Biden team pic.twitter.com/QDokXo47dK — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 31, 2021

In the statement, Psaki said that she had made the decision on Wednesday not to travel with President Joe Biden to Europe “due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19.” Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre traveled with the president instead.

Psaki added that she tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but had tested positive on Sunday. She was “disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency.”

She last saw Biden on Tuesday, Psaki wrote, “when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.”

“Thanks to the vaccine,” she concluded, “I have only experienced mild symptoms which has enabled me to continue working from home.” Psaki plans to return to work after the conclusion of a ten-day quarantine after she tests negative, which she described as “an additional White House requirement, beyond CDC guidance,” and done “out of an abundance of caution.”

