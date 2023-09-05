‘Why So Much Hate’: Mark Cuban Eviscerates Stephen Miller And Matt Walsh For Attack On Single Women

Celebrity businessman and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban came to the defense of a single woman on Monday who had become the target of far-right agitator Matt Walsh.

Walsh, who proudly self-identifies as a “theocratic fascist,” shared a TikTok of 29-year-old Julia Mazur discussing her weekend routine as a single, childless woman. Walsh captioned the clip he ripped off Mazur’s TikTok account and reshared to his 2.4 million Twitter followers, writing, “Her life doesn’t revolve around her family and kids so instead it revolves around TV shows and pop stars. Worst of all she’s too stupid to realize how depressing this is.”

Says the guy who's life revolves around Twitter/X https://t.co/xI6oIhpf79 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 4, 2023

Cuban replied to Walsh, “Says the guy who’s life revolves around Twitter/X.” At this point, former Trump administration official Stephen Miller decided to jump into the conversation and added:

You have a large following. People listen to your advice. What would you say is a more fulfilling path for adults: starting a family, or sleeping late and watching TV? What advice would you give to someone who suggests they wish to be childless so they can stream more shows?

Cuban took the bait and offered Miller some thoughtful answers to his questions and made clear how he felt about the former White House advisor, who gained a good deal of notoriety during his tenure for pushing policies many critics saw as draconian and inhumane.

Thanks for asking Stephen. 1. I wouldn't give her advice unless she asked.

2. After looking at the comments to her posts, I would thank her for offering a place for people who can relate to her, to engage and have a conversation. She replies to the comments and based on that,… https://t.co/LdTbS9Z1P5 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 4, 2023

“Thanks for asking Stephen. 1. I wouldn’t give her advice unless she asked,” Cuban began, adding:

2. After looking at the comments to her posts, I would thank her for offering a place for people who can relate to her, to engage and have a conversation. She replies to the comments and based on that, people seem to appreciate it

3. From a business perspective, I would tell her that the Wellness Space is crowded but if she does this in addition to her job, she might be able to build a nice business. 4. As far as a family. I would tell her to do whatever she thinks is best for her. It’s none of my fucking business

5. If I had you both in a room , I would point at her and thank her for trying to bring joy to others and I would point at you and ask what happened that causes you to hate so much. Seriously Stephen. Why so much hate from you?

Miller shot back, adding:

In the interests of time I will respond with two points: 1. No society can succeed where the constant message from our elites leaders is do whatever the hell you want and don’t worry about children. Children are simply the most important thing in the whole world and the foundation of civilization and all human flourishing. 2. Could you be more specific with your crass (and, I think you would acknowledge, unprovoked) smear on point 5? The issue/work with which I’m arguably most associated, stopping human smuggling and trafficking, is quite literally about saving human lives.

Again, Cuban was happy to answer Millers questions and pulled no punches in explaining exactly why he views Miller as such a hateful figure in U.S. politics:

1. What any individual does in terms of having children or not is their choice. Full Stop. 2. We agree on the importance of children. This country needs to commit to feed, educate, care and support every child , no exceptions. It’s basic math, economics and morality, that the healthier and better educated every child in this country is the more positive their impact on the economy and more importantly, on society and future generations 3. Which leads to the question of hate. Maybe I’m wrong , but if one of those children is born to an illegal immigrant, my understanding is that you do not want to help them and you want to deport them ? IMO that is not what a civilized society does. That is hateful. 4. Does that mean I believe our current approach to immigration is the right one? No I don’t. This country needs immigrants, our birth rate is declining (yes I see the irony) but we play ridiculous, political games to determine who we allow or don’t. Using Asylum as the foundation for entry makes it harder to keep the criminals out There are communities and businesses across the country that want and need immigrants to relocate there and fill open jobs and start businesses, or just to grow the community so it can survive and thrive. We need to make it easy for them to welcome immigrants Our current system makes that far more difficult than it could be. 5. Using the term “elites” is divisive. No matter who uses it. It’s one more example of generalizing and trying to set people against each other. I speak for one person. Me.

1. What any individual does in terms of having children or not is their choice. Full Stop. 2. We agree on the importance of children. This country needs to commit to feed, educate, care and support every child , no exceptions. It’s basic math, economics and morality,… https://t.co/vNIXvXkzb4 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 5, 2023

Mazur too eventually responded to Walsh and detailed some of the online abuse she received as a result of his post. She noted that the way Walsh’s “followers bullied me in the comments reached out to me on social media, threatened me, was honestly abhorrent, and one of his followers said that I was going to die alone. I should actually die and never leave my house. I should be sexually assaulted and pathetic. I’m a whore. And then I was dead behind my eyes.”

