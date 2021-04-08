Women of Gaetz’s Congressional Office Defend Him in Statement: ‘A Principled and Morally Grounded Leader’

Congressman Matt Gaetz is coming under intense scrutiny over a DOJ investigation reportedly involving sex trafficking. New reports Thursday say that Joel Greenberg, one of the key figures in this case, is apparently likely to cooperate with prosecutors on the matter.

In the wake of those new reports, Gaetz’s office sent out a statement from female staffers defending him.

The statement is signed “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” and says that amid the growing scandal, they felt “morally obligated to speak out.”

“Congressman Gaetz has always been a principled and morally grounded leader. At no time has any one of us experience or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness,” the statement reads.

The female Gaetz staffers say that “woman are not only respect, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and, ultimately, know our value” while working in his office.

“On every occasion he has treated each and every one of us with respect. Thus, we uniformly reject these allegations as false,” the statement adds.

INBOX: The Women of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz’s Office Speak Out in Defense of Rep. Gaetz pic.twitter.com/Cr5mIw787L — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 8, 2021

“While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”

