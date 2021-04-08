BREAKING: Matt Gaetz Ally Reportedly on Verge of Cooperating With Feds in Sex Trafficking Probe Against Congressman

Joel Greenberg — the former Seminole County (FL) tax collector, and a close ally of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — is reportedly on the verge of flipping on his pal.

Multiple reports from Politico, CNN and others indicate that Greenberg is “likely cooperating” with the Feds on the investigation into the Florida Congressman’s alleged sex trafficking.

During a court hearing on Thursday, attorneys for the Justice Department and Greenberg indicated that the former tax collector is likely to accept a plea agreement. Greenberg is facing 33 criminal counts of sex trafficking and various other charges.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing relating to the probe, although it was reported this week that Gaetz sought a blanket pardon for himself from former President Donald Trump — prior to his leaving office.

Trump, in a statement Wednesday, offered a lukewarm defense of the Florida congressman, while denying that Gaetz ever approached him for a pardon.

“Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon,” Trump said. “It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him.”

