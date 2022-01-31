Sen. Dick Durbin Bizarrely Describes Biden’s Court Picks as ‘Controversial’ Because They’re ‘Assertive Women of Color’

President Joe Biden will be meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee as he makes his decision about his first nomination to the Supreme Court, but on Monday afternoon one of the Democratic leaders on that committee made eyebrow-raising comments about the president’s past nominees.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer confirmed last week that he planned to retire from the nation’s highest court, and Biden has reaffirmed his campaign promise to appoint a Black woman to the seat.

U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina has already been confirmed by the White House as on Biden’s short list, and U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger are also rumored to be under consideration. Childs got a thumbs up from a Republican, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who told CBS’ Margaret Brennan this weekend that Childs was “incredibly qualified,” “fair-minded,” and “one of the most decent people I’ve ever met” — although he stopped just short of committing to vote to confirm her.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that Biden would be inviting Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the ranking Republican and Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, to the White House to consult with them about his choice.

Huffington Post senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery spoke to Durbin about the SCOTUS nomination process and asked him if he thought it would be harder for Republicans to oppose Biden’s nominee as a Black woman, and she tweeted that Durbin replied that some of Biden’s other judicial nominations had been “more controversial than I anticipated.”

“Is there a theme to them?” Bendery asked the senator.

“Assertive women of color,” Durbin reportedly replied.

