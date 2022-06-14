‘You Will WIN’: Trump Gave Matt Gaetz His Autograph on Article About Child Sex-Trafficking Investigation

A new article on Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) features an autograph he once received from former President Donald Trump…which was written on a printed article about the investigation into his alleged child sex trafficking.

TIME released a joint profile on Gaetz and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), which delves into their incendiary politics, magnetism for controversy, and the influence they hold as leaders of the “MAGA squad.”

TIME’s Molly Ball described how she watched Greene join Gaetz at his office one day to tape an episode of the latter’s podcast. As Ball gave details about the set-up in Gaetz’s office/studio, her article included a picture TIME photographer Shuran Huang took of a news article Gaetz kept in a glass case on his desk, which had one of Trump’s grandiose, Sharpie-written notes scribbled on it.

Matt, This is Great,” Trump wrote. “Keep fighting — You will WIN!”

Trump drew an arrow to show he was referencing the part of the Washington Examiner article where Gaetz bragged about standing up to “big government, big Tech, big business, [and] big media.” That article, however, was primarily focused on Gaetz responding to the federal investigation into accusations that he solicited sex from a minor, and was involved in a sex trafficking scheme with a 17-year-old girl. The investigation is still underway as the sentencing has been delayed for Joel Greenberg, a noted ally of Gaetz and a central figure in the scandal the congressman was caught up in.

