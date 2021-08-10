CNN’s Brianna Keilar Called Out By Conservatives After Blaming Fox News Viewers For Covid Surge

Aug 10th, 2021
 

Prominent conservatives on Twitter called out CNN anchor Brianna Keilar for directly connecting Fox News viewers to the surge in Covid-19 infections.

Keilar posted a video of part of a segment from Monday’s New Day about the border crisis on Twitter, which included a chyron that read “Biden’s Border Crisis Met With Incendiary Rhetoric From Right.”

“President Biden has a border crisis on his hands – no doubt. But conservatives are capitalizing on it by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid – with no facts to back that up. #RollTheTape,” she tweeted, accompanied by the video.

Turning Point USA chief creative officer and Newsmax host Benny Johnson retweeted Keilar and added, “Ah yes. The talking points went out this morning. The logical argument that ‘open borders leads to more disease’ was far too obvious and damaging and libs panicked to come up with something. However, libs will be shocked to realize that no one believes this agitprop anymore.”

Keilar retweeted Johnson and added, “Unvaccinated Americans, disproportionately Republican Fox viewers, are fueling the surge, not migrants who are near 100 percent tested and quarantined if positive. Why not talk about the border crisis without dabbling in BS and racist tropes about immigrants.”

Conservatives on Twitter called out Keilar for the claim.

While Keilar has a point about Republican Fox News viewers having lower rates of vaccination than other media consumers, her assertion that migrants “ are near 100 percent tested and quarantined if positive” is … confusing?

As The Washington Post’s Philip Bump reported, “CBP detainees exhibiting symptoms of illness are tested and, if found to be covid-positive, quarantined. This appears to be the extent of testing by CBP.” Keilar did not claim that CBP tests all migrants, and Bump did add that “according to an agency spokesperson, every migrant who is transferred to ICE is tested on arrival.” Almost all migrants in McAllen, Texas do get tested by Catholic Charities, as Bump reports as well.

Editor’s note: this post has been updated since being published to more precisely address Keilar’s claim and the pushback it elicited from conservative commentators. 

