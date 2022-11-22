Daily Kos Retracts False Report About Matt Walsh Being Upset ‘More People Weren’t Killed’ at Colorado Gay Nightclub

Far left blog Daily Kos retracted on Tuesday a false report it published on Monday that stated that right-wing commentator Matt Walsh was “only upset ‘more people weren’t killed'” at the LGBTQ nightclub where a gunman over the weekend killed five people and injured 25 others.

The writer, Lauren Sue, published a piece with the headline “Matt Walsh only upset ‘more people weren’t killed’ at Club Q: Twitter takes highlight GOP hypocrisy.”

However, Walsh did not say such a thing. Instead, he tweeted on Sunday, the day after the shooting, “Leftists are using a mass shooting to try and blackmail us into accepting the castration and sexualization of children. These people are just beyond evil. I have never felt more motivated to oppose everything they stand for, with every fiber of my being. Despicable scumbags.”

Leftists are using a mass shooting to try and blackmail us into accepting the castration and sexualization of children. These people are just beyond evil. I have never felt more motivated to oppose everything they stand for, with every fiber of my being. Despicable scumbags. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 21, 2022

In a response to Walsh using screenshots, civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo tweeted, “Matt Walsh isn’t upset that someone shot up a gay bar, he’s upset that more people weren’t killed. He has a bloodlust for the murder of LGBTQ people. He’s doubling down on it and wants more of it.”

Matt Walsh isn't upset that someone shot up a gay bar, he's upset that more people weren't killed. He has a bloodlust for the murder of LGBTQ people. He's doubling down on it and wants more of it. pic.twitter.com/QEyDkuMXzN — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) November 21, 2022

The Daily Kos author got the quote in her headline from that reply, not from Walsh’s tweets.

The Daily Wire sent Daily Kos an email, demanding a retraction and apology and notified them that the conservative publication’s legal team has been referred to about the piece.

Disgusting. We have emailed @dailykos demanding an immediate retraction, correction, and apology. We've also referred the matter to our general counsel: https://t.co/bVBPOMVOPA pic.twitter.com/2XJDG8g6zx — Alyssa Cordova (@lysscordova) November 22, 2022

The piece has since been retracted.

The headline was replaced with the word “Retracted” and the text with “In a previous headline for this article, we misattributed a quote to Matt Walsh. We regret not properly quoting Walsh’s tweet. This article is in direct violation of our editorial policy, and we have removed it.”

Walsh celebrated the retraction.

“Update: the Daily Kos has retracted their defamatory headline and confessed to misquoting me. I take great pleasure in knowing how painful it was for them to do as I demand and admit guilt,” he tweeted.

Update: the Daily Kos has retracted their defamatory headline and confessed to misquoting me. I take great pleasure in knowing how painful it was for them to do as I demand and admit guilt. pic.twitter.com/nn1HEaCEdX — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 22, 2022

