First Trailer for Roger Ailes Bio-Drama Features Gretchen Carlson, Tense Boardrooms, and More

Showtime has released the first official trailer for The Loudest Voice, the upcoming series that will explore the rise and fall of former Fox News chief, Roger Ailes.

The drama – based on Gabriel Sherman‘s book of the same name – will look at how Ailes turned Fox into a media giant which shaped the course of American politics. The series will also focus on the sexual harassment scandals that forced Ailes’s ouster from the network.

In one portion of the trailer, Ailes (portrayed by Russell Crowe) can be seen groping Gretchen Carlson (played by Naomi Watts).

“Here in America, television news is king,” Ailes says in the trailer. “We’re gonna give them a vision of the world the way they want it to be.”

