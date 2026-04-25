Comedian Larry Wilmore left a CNN panel stunned on Saturday by pulling out a fairly impressive card trick in honor of the headliner of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, mentalist Oz Pearlman.

Wilmore used the “final thoughts” ending segment of Table for Five to bust out a card trick, leaving Abby Phillip and others in awe.

Wilmore busted out a deck of cards and asked Phillip to imagine a specific card, which he then showed was turned over in the deck. He earned gasps from his fellow panelists though when he flipped it to show “Abby” written on the back.

“Oh my gosh!” Gretchen Carlson said.

“Wow!” Phillip marveled. “Okay. I am truly impressed, Larry.”

Check out the full exchange below:

LARRY WILMORE: So in honor of the mentalist I would like to do a little thing with cards. Abby — and I’m not going to do the traditional thing where I’m going to have you pick a card and that sort of thing — here’s what we’re going to, we’re gonna use your imagination, Abby. Okay, so I want you to picture all 52 cards in front of you. They’re just hanging in space, okay? Now the cards are separated in red cards and black cards. I want you to pick one color, red or black.

ABBY PHILLIP: Red.

WILMORE: Red. Okay, so I want you to imagine all the black cards falling away, okay? So those red cards are the Abby cards, that’s what we’re going to call them, okay? Now we have the diamonds and the hearts. Which ones do you want to be the Abby cards, the diamonds or the hearts?

PHILLIP: The diamonds.

WIMORE: You want the diamonds? Okay, so we’re going to see the hearts just fall away, okay? So we have 13 diamonds that are the possibility to be the Abby card. I want you to see that one Abby card. Don’t tell me what it is yet. But when you have it in your mind, I want to imagine all the other diamonds just falling away, and one card is there that is the Abby card. Which diamond made the greatest Abby card?

PHILLIP: Do I have to tell you?

WILMORE: Yeah.

PHILLEP: Okay, a six.

WILMORE: The six of diamonds. We haven’t prepared this or anything. Okay, Abby, I want you to see in the deck here there is one card that I have turned the opposite direction. You can see it is the six of diamond.

GRETCHEN CARLSON: Alright!

PHILLIP: Larry! What is going on?

WILMORE: Some people say, well, maybe he did some sleight of hand. Maybe the hand is scoping the eye, but this is the only card you could have chosen because I got this card for another deck and it is truly [flips card] the Abby card.

CARLSON: Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.

PHILLIP: Wow. I am truly impressed, Larry.

WILMORE: I just wanted to impress Gretchen.

CARLSON: Well, you did.

PHILLIP: It’s maybe a little terrifying at the same time.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: By the way, Gretchen was a little skeptical at the commercial break, but you now have overwhelmed her.

PHILLIP: I was skeptical the whole time.

WILMORE: That’s for you, Abby. You can have the Abby card.

CARLSON: That’s so cool.