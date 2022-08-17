Tributes Pour in For Liz Cheney from Democrats, Media After Losing Primary: Concession Speech ‘Will Be Studied By Historians for Generations’

As everyone, including the congresswoman herself expected, Rep. Liz Cheney lost to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary.

After the race was called, first by Decision Desk but soon after all the major press outlets, Republican Twitter unleashed hell on Cheney, who has been relentlessly opposed to Donald Trump and those who support his continuing “stolen election” delusion.

But on the other side of the digital aisle, Democrats and mainstream media pundits and commentators paid loving tributes to Cheney, praising her fight against Trump, her leadership on the January 6 committee, and touting her as courageous and bound for bigger things.

Some of the tributes came in advance of the final call. Lincoln Project’s George Conway, husband to Kellyanne Conway and prominent anti-Trump commentator, tweeted in before the end that regardless of the outcome, Rep. Cheney “won the general election for dignity.”

Whatever happens, @Liz_Cheney has won the general election for dignity, a race in which virtually none of her GOP colleagues could even compete. — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) August 17, 2022

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson joined many members of the media and political punditry in saying “Thank you, Liz Cheney” in her tribute shortly before the race was called.

Thank you @RepLizCheney @Liz_Cheney for bravery & for standing up for truth & highlighting women who’ve come forward to tell truth (Jan 6th hearings). It’s my story & millions of womens’ stories. We need to tell truths – whether it’s about election or harassment. Thank you! — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) August 17, 2022

The View‘s Alyssa Farah Griffin was one of many to say that this “is the beginning, not the end” for Cheney. View colleague and CNN contributor Ana Navarro was a bit more past tense in her tweet, saying Cheney will be “remembered and admired as a profile in courage.”

This is the beginning, not the end for @Liz_Cheney. I stand with Liz. 🇺🇸 — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) August 17, 2022 .@Liz_Cheney may have lost tonight, but she has earned a place amongst honorable Americans who put country over Party and political ambition. History will lump most of her GOP colleagues together as forgettable cowards. She will be remembered and admired as a profile in courage. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 17, 2022

After the race was called, Griffin added a note about inspiration.

I’ve worked for & advised countless elected officials – but no leader has inspired me more than @Liz_Cheney. There’s an undeniable power to a woman standing athwart history – throwing it all on the line – to do what’s right for our country. Thank you, @Liz_Cheney. — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) August 17, 2022

There were many, many, many more such tributes from the media, pundits of various stripes, and prominent Democrats with the general sentiment, as stated by Nate Bell below, that Cheney has not been defeated but rather “unleashed.”

Other notable remarks included January 6 Committee member Rep. Denver Riggleman saying “the fight continues,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeting that Cheney “is now and forever more will be known as an American hero, and CNN’s S.E. Cupp saying history will remember the congresswoman’s “enduring commitment to public service, the Constitution, and the rule of law.”

Former Ambassador and regular Trump-critic John Bolton, still a Republican, said that Cheney’s loss “diminishes” the party.

.@Liz_Cheney’s loss diminishes our party. By putting her Constitutional responsibilities above partisanship and political future she deserves the highest possible praise. Attacks against Republicans based merely on disagreements about Trump must end. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 17, 2022

Even Cheney’s concession speech itself was the object of no small admiration, such as that of journalist and talk host Tom Becka of Fox 42 KPTM out of Nebraska, which is part of Sinclair.

@Liz_Cheney just gave a concession speech that will be studied by historians for generations to come. She has bigger balls than most Republicans. I hope she runs for President. @FOX42KPTM pic.twitter.com/jUs3yqyH8l — TomBecka (@TomBecka) August 17, 2022

Though some were eulogies and others projecting future big moves by Cheney – who teased a 2024 run in her concession speech – the incumbent’s immediate future won’t change. She will still be working with the select committee for the remainder of her term, and it’s clear that her campaign fundraising and branding are well in hand ahead of any hypothetical future runs.

