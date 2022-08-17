Tributes Pour in For Liz Cheney from Democrats, Media After Losing Primary: Concession Speech ‘Will Be Studied By Historians for Generations’

By Caleb HoweAug 17th, 2022, 12:28 am
 
Rep Liz Cheney Loses in GOP Primary

Alex Wong, Getty Images

As everyone, including the congresswoman herself expected, Rep. Liz Cheney lost to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary.

After the race was called, first by Decision Desk but soon after all the major press outlets, Republican Twitter unleashed hell on Cheney, who has been relentlessly opposed to Donald Trump and those who support his continuing “stolen election” delusion.

But on the other side of the digital aisle, Democrats and mainstream media pundits and commentators paid loving tributes to Cheney, praising her fight against Trump, her leadership on the January 6 committee, and touting her as courageous and bound for bigger things.

Some of the tributes came in advance of the final call. Lincoln Project’s George Conway, husband to Kellyanne Conway and prominent anti-Trump commentator, tweeted in before the end that regardless of the outcome, Rep. Cheney “won the general election for dignity.”

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson joined many members of the media and political punditry in saying “Thank you, Liz Cheney” in her tribute shortly before the race was called.

The View‘s Alyssa Farah Griffin was one of many to say that this “is the beginning, not the end” for Cheney. View colleague and CNN contributor Ana Navarro was a bit more past tense in her tweet, saying Cheney will be “remembered and admired as a profile in courage.”

After the race was called, Griffin added a note about inspiration.

There were many, many, many more such tributes from the media, pundits of various stripes, and prominent Democrats with the general sentiment, as stated by Nate Bell below, that Cheney has not been defeated but rather “unleashed.”

Other notable remarks included January 6 Committee member Rep. Denver Riggleman saying “the fight continues,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeting that Cheney “is now and forever more will be known as an American hero, and CNN’s S.E. Cupp saying history will remember the congresswoman’s “enduring commitment to public service, the Constitution, and the rule of law.”

Former Ambassador and regular Trump-critic John Bolton, still a Republican, said that Cheney’s loss “diminishes” the party.

Even Cheney’s concession speech itself was the object of no small admiration, such as that of journalist and talk host Tom Becka of Fox 42 KPTM out of Nebraska, which is part of Sinclair.

Though some were eulogies and others projecting future big moves by Cheney – who teased a 2024 run in her concession speech – the incumbent’s immediate future won’t change. She will still be working with the select committee for the remainder of her term, and it’s clear that her campaign fundraising and branding are well in hand ahead of any hypothetical future runs.

