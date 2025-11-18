Gretchen Carlson Blasts Trump’s ‘Despicable’ Treatment of Female Reporters

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson pulled no punches on Tuesday in slamming President Donald Trump’s recent insults aimed at female journalists.

Over the weekend, Trump told Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, “Quiet, quiet piggy,” as she pressed him on the Epstein Files. The full video of the exchange was released on Monday and quickly went viral. On Tuesday, Trump attacked ABC’s Mary Bruce as well.

Trump lit into Bruce, calling her a “terrible person” and complaining that she asked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman difficult questions. “It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who is highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question,” he added.

Carlson reacted to Trump’s name-calling, saying, “Trump is despicable towards female reporters — just now ridiculing the WH @ABC reporter calling her a terrible reporter – and now saying ABC’s license should be taken away because they are fake news. Wtf country do we live in right now?”

“Please know @marykbruce that there is an army of women & men supporting you for asking normal questions of the President of the US – #EpsteinFiles questions — which he answered yesterday! But today he’s back to being a madman calling you terrible and ABC fake news. Stand strong,” she later wrote, addressing Bruce directly.

Carlson also shared a clip of Trump’s “piggy” comment and added, “Pres Trump calling the reporter #MissPiggy is disgusting and degrading. It strikes at the core for me since I faced similar shame. One of my Miss America celeb judges William Goldman wrote an entire book calling me “Miss Piggy” saying I had been too fat to win — at 105 lbs.”