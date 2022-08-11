Herschel Walker ‘Glad’ GOP Group Aired Ad of Him Threatening His Ex-Wife: ‘Gives Me an Opportunity to End The Stigma Around Mental Health’

Herschel Walker, Republican Senate Candidate from Georgia, responded to an attack ad run by an anti-Trump group — showing his ex-wife accusing him of threatening her at gunpoint — claiming that he is happy to have the opportunity to address mental illness with his platform.

On Monday, The Republican Accountability Project ran the ad, which features footage of his ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman accusing Walker of terrifying domestic violence, including holding her at gunpoint.

Walker posted a video to Twitter on Thursday, replying to the claims of the attack ad, arguing that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) wants to “stigmatize,” mental health and “turn us against each other.”

“Let’s reject that,” the Senate candidate wrote.

“Don’t let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” Eph. 4:29. @ReverendWarnock & his friends want to stigmatize & turn us against each other. Let’s reject that. pic.twitter.com/GZI3wxEQVh — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) August 10, 2022

In the video, Walker says “people told me politics is dirty. They’re right,” calling the campaign a “dirty attack ad,” launched by his opponents.

The Senate candidate claimed that the footage was taken “out of context.”

“My opponents think they’re hurting me, but I’m glad they did this ad,” continued Walker “because it gives me an opportunity to end the stigma around mental health.”

Walker noted that he and his ex-wife remain good friends, showing gratitude towards her support “during the hardest time in my life.”

“I came forward back then in an effort to save lives and to help people who are struggling,” noted Walker, who then provided a call to action surrounding the issue of mental health awareness:

Let me say this to anyone watching, all the veterans and people who are suffering, your life have value. There is hope and you are not alone. I would rather listen to a friend talk about his struggles than to go to their funeral. That’s why I wrote my book about my life. But my opponents, they don’t care about the truth. The fact is, Senator Warnock, can’t talk about his accomplishments. He’s failed Georgia, so he and his friends will lie and deceive. We’re going to fight back with the truth. But I need your help.

Last month, a poll published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Walker trailing Warnock by only three points, which is within the poll’s 4.4 percent margin of error. This means that regardless of Walker’s recent controversies, he is still very much in the Georgia Senate race.

Walker will go head to head with the incumbent Senator Warnock in the November midterm elections.

