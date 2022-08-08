‘He Was Gonna Blow My Brains Out’: Herschel Walker’s Ex-Wife Accuses Him of Threatening Her at Gunpoint in Jawdropping Campaign Ad

The anti-Trump group The Republican Accountability Project ran an ad on Monday showing Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s ex-wife accusing him of domestic violence, including holding her at gunpoint.

The video shows a highlight of Walker, a former football player, scoring a touchdown in college, while a narrator says, “Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again.”

NEW ad running in Georgia from Republican Accountability PAC. This is the real Herschel Walker. pic.twitter.com/vErPuvOqNw — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) August 8, 2022

“Listen to what his ex-wife had to say about him,” the narrator added.

The ad then cuts to Cindy DeAngelis Grossman detailing how Walker threatened her.

“His eyes would become very evil. The guns and knives. I got into a few choking things with him,” she said. “The first time he held the gun to my head, he held the gun to my temple and said he was gonna blow my brains out.”

In December, Walker addressed the domestic violence allegations by Grossman against him.

“I’m always accountable to whatever I’ve ever done,” he told Axios. “And that’s what I tell people: I’m accountable to it.”

He told the outlet he’s “better now than 99% of the people in America. … Just like I broke my leg; I put the cast on. It healed.”

In November, Walker will face incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) who, like Walker, has been accused of domestic violence.

Watch above, via The Republican Accountability Project.

