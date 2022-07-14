NEW POLL: Herschel Walker Within the Margin of Error in GA Senate Race, Despite Recent Viral Gaffes and Secret Kid Revelations

Despite a number of recent highly-scrutinized viral gaffes, and revelations that he fathered three children previously unknown to the public, Herschel Walker is very much in the hunt in the Georgia Senate race.

A new poll published Thursday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Walker trailing Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) by just three points. That’s within the poll’s 4.4 percent margin of error.

According to recent reports from The Daily Beast, not only did Walker hide the existence of his three children, he actually lied to his own campaign staff in an attempt to cover up. The staff confronted Walker with documentation about one of the children, and the candidate fessed up to that child’s existence. But he falsely told them there were no other children, when in fact there were two others.

Walker has also drawn headlines for a number of awkward comments about a variety of subjects. Earlier this week, he delivered an explainer on climate change which many regarded as bizarre. He has also delivered several puzzling responses to the Uvalde school shooting.

Though the new poll must be considered good news for Walker — in light of another recent survey which put him down by 10 — Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows Walker’s ticket-mate, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), faring much better in his race. The AJC survey has Kemp leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams by 7 points.

