Instantly Iconic Photo of Marine Holding Door for George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Spurs Outpouring

A poignant photo of Gianna Floyd, daughter of the late George Floyd, immediately achieved iconic status and prompted an outpouring of emotional reactions on Twitter.

The young Ms. Floyd and her family visited with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of her father’s murder by Minneapolis police. On her way in, the 7 year-old was photographed by Associated Press Chief Photographer Evan Vucci, who captured the moment a Marine guard held the door as Gianna entered the West Wing of the White House.

A Marine holds the door as Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, walks into the White House. pic.twitter.com/tbsavLTzcx — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) May 25, 2021

The photo — powerful in its imagery and rife with symbolism — spurred an outpouring of emotion from media figures and others, as the photo was liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Ugh my heart 💔 https://t.co/xjPdlTkGck — Faiza Amin (@Faiza_AminTV) May 26, 2021

This photo is deep on so many levels. https://t.co/VhNPFLaYYq — Anthony Antoine (@AnthonyNBC12) May 25, 2021

wow this kind of just broke me down very quickly https://t.co/i7DQJmMe3J — Erin E. Evans (@heyerinevans) May 25, 2021

I’ve seen marines hold the door for a lot of people in and out of the west wing @WhiteHouse…this image though…. https://t.co/2inslWVvO3 — Kenneth Moton (@KennethMoton) May 25, 2021

Is this a pathway to racial justice? I’m unsure… as of now it’s simply symbolism without policy

But, it is very American than a Black girl goes to visit the president because her dad was murdered by the police. https://t.co/CKfR6fDpen — Dr. Rashawn Ray (@SociologistRay) May 26, 2021

“Daddy changed the world.” Gianna Floyd, June 3rd, 2020 https://t.co/8zrIsmeKRw — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) May 25, 2021

With the incredible amount of growing up she’s had to do this past year, Gianna Floyd may one day be back. Maybe not as a visitor. https://t.co/j0nBiPCdBl — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) May 25, 2021

Will they be invited back once today is over? https://t.co/p4pm9qlTss — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) May 25, 2021

The eye of the photog. Thank you for capturing this for us all and history. https://t.co/MpKr7ugw8P — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) May 26, 2021

This one goes on the shortlist for 'Picture of the Year.' @NBCDFW https://t.co/afPoLCqJp8 — Brian Curtis (@BrianCurtisNBC5) May 26, 2021

Earlier the President said as soon as Gianna saw him, the two hugged…what a photo https://t.co/66Pe3Id5ec — @skylerhenry (@SkylerHenry) May 25, 2021

I can’t stop thinking about this photo. 💔 https://t.co/xWGI94I4o9 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2021

This is a powerful image. https://t.co/26PyzFN2lI — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 26, 2021

This baby girl 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/zYWjLqqlw5 — Amy Sullivan (@AmyAhnSully) May 26, 2021

Gianna Floyd and her family also traveled to Capitol Hill Tuesday to call on lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

