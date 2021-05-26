Instantly Iconic Photo of Marine Holding Door for George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Spurs Outpouring

comScore Photo of George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Spurs Outpouring

By Tommy ChristopherMay 26th, 2021, 10:34 am
 
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, departs the White House following a meeting between members of the Floyd family with U.S. President Joe Biden May 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden met with Floyd's family members for over an hour on the one year anniversary of Floyd's death. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee/Getty Images

A poignant photo of Gianna Floyd, daughter of the late George Floyd, immediately achieved iconic status and prompted an outpouring of emotional reactions on Twitter.

The young Ms. Floyd and her family visited with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of her father’s murder by Minneapolis police. On her way in, the 7 year-old was photographed by Associated Press Chief Photographer Evan Vucci, who captured the moment a Marine guard held the door as Gianna entered the West Wing of the White House.

The photo — powerful in its imagery and rife with symbolism — spurred an outpouring of emotion from media figures and others, as the photo was liked and shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Gianna Floyd and her family also traveled to Capitol Hill Tuesday to call on lawmakers to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

