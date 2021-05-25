Floyd Family Calls for Police Reform After Biden Meeting: If You Can Make Laws to Protect Bald Eagles, You Can Protect People of Color

George Floyd’s family met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, marking one year since Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.

There has been a massive push in the past year for police reform, and members of the family have been very outspoken pushing for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. There have been some bipartisan discussions on the Hill.

At the Tuesday press conference, attorney Ben Crump said the president conveyed he wants the legislation to be “the right bill, not a rushed bill.”

Floyd’s brothers made brief statements as well. Philonise Floyd said it was a good meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris talking about the bill. He made a point of emphasizing, “If you can make federal laws to protect the bird which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color.”

Rodney Floyd said “we’re thankful” that the president showed “great concern” for everything thy have gone through. Terrence Floyd said it was “a very productive conversation, and I’m very grateful for it.”

Before taking a question, Crump ended the press conference with a moment where the family all raised their fists and George’s daughter Gianna led them in saying, “Say his name.”

“George Floyd,” they all said.

Minutes after the family spoke, the president put out a statement on their meeting and said progress “can’t stop” at just Derek Chauvin’s conviction.

“To deliver real change, we must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to build lasting trust between the vast majority of the men and women who wear the badge honorably and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect,” Biden said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

