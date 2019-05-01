Mark Levin, who hosts a weekend opinion show on Fox News — Life, Liberty and Levin — fired back at Chris Wallace on Twitter Wednesday night, accusing the Fox News Sunday host of making “no sense at all.”

Levin’s comments came after Wallace blistered Fox News’ “opinion people” during an appearance with Shepard Smith earlier Wednesday.

“I know there are some people who don’t think this March 27 letter is a big deal,” Wallace told Smith.

Then he said this: “And [there are] some opinion people, some opinion people who appear on this network, who may be pushing a political agenda. But, you know, we have to deal in facts. And the fact is that this letter from the special counsel … was a clear indication that the [special counsel] was upset, very upset, with the letter that had been sent out by the attorney general, and wanted it changed, or wanted it at least added to.”

Wallace did not call out any of the so-called “opinion people” by name, but Levin seemed to take the remark personally.

Taking to Twitter, Levin shared the report on Wallace’s comments, along with a snarky retort, reading: “Actually, you make no sense at all. That’s a fact.”

Actually, you make no sense at all. That’s a fact. https://t.co/DIGoBJxNdl — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 1, 2019

So far, Wallace has not publicly responded to Levin’s jab.

