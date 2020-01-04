comScore

Megyn Kelly Blasts Colin Kaepernick for Decrying Iran Strike: ‘Because Everything is Racist’

By Mediaite StaffJan 4th, 2020, 8:30 pm

Images via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune and Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick got blasted on social media after he said President Donald Trump’s strike against Iran was an “expansion of American imperialism.”

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick said Saturday, apparently referring to the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

A number of high profile personalities called out Kaepernick for his comments, with former Fox News and NBC personality Megyn Kelly being one of the biggest voices.

“Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans,” Kelly said.

A number of other social media users also hit Kaepernick for his comments.

